For the record

• The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has informed us of an error in its latest calculations for the minimum income standard, quoted in an article last week. To “live with dignity”, a single working-age adult is estimated to need a minimum of £28,000 a year, rather than £26,800 as reported, while a couple with two children need £69,400, not £66,200, between them (NHS queues mean ‘most people expect to go private’, p1). In the same article we misnamed the Private Healthcare Information Network as the Private Hospitals Information Network.

• The British swimmer who won bronze in the Paralympics 200m freestyle S14 is Louise Fiddes, not “Finnes” (Three golds and two world records in just 40 minutes on Great Britain’s Super Saturday, 1 September, p14).

• An article incorrectly referred to King Harald V of Norway as “Crown Prince Harald”; and to his only daughter, Crown Princess Märtha Louise as his “eldest daughter” (A fjord fiesta, 1 September, p5).

• The Indian mathematician Aryabhata used his system of spherical trigonometry to calculate the length of the solar year to an accuracy of seven decimal places, not “seven decimal points” (The hidden story of how the west was shaped by ancient India, 1 September, p36).

• Taunton, being the county town of Somerset, is not in Devon as a picture caption said (Going up … From old store to new high street, 1 September, New Review, p19).

• Other recently amended articles include:

