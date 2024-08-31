For the record

• An article (“Dogged campaign ends in new pet theft law to help deter ‘heartbreaking’ crime”, 25 August, p16) said a law making the abduction of a cat or dog a specific criminal offence had come into force “in the UK”. To clarify: the new legislation applies to England and Northern Ireland.

• We referred to Eileen Burbidge as “founder” of Fertifa, which provides reproductive health benefit schemes to businesses. She is the company’s executive director; its founders are Tony Chen and Nick Kuan (“Fertility benefits get bumped up the office agenda“, 25 August, p53).

• In our Q and A interview last week, the actor Juliet Stevenson referred to her recent work with the director Alex Lawther, not “Lowther” as we said. And the family at the centre of the film Bend It Like Beckham are Sikh, not Muslim (New Review, p7).

• In reporting on Venetia Stanley’s relationship with the early 20th-century prime minister Herbert Asquith, we said that her father, the fourth Baron Stanley of Alderley, had converted to Islam. In fact it was her uncle, the third Baron Stanley, who did so (“Asquith’s wild trysts with his socialite mistress“, 25 August, p3).

• Other recently amended articles include:

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736