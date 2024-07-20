For the record

• It was Bashir Gemayal who was killed in a bomb attack in 1982 shortly after being elected president of Lebanon, not “Pierre Gemayal” as we said. Pierre was Bashir’s father and also a prominent political leader (“Echoes of 1982 sound a warning in escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict“, 14 July, p34).

• The Spanish footballer Nico Williams was born in Pamplona, not Bilbao (“How Spain’s wonderkids are transforming the game – and attitudes, too”, 14 July, p6).

• Our interview with the actor Tanya Reynolds in last week’s New Review (“Q&A”, p7) said she got her big break in “Channel 4’s Sex Education“. In fact that television series is a Netflix production.

Other recently amended articles include:

