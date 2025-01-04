For the record

•

An opinion piece (“Britain will never be great again until we stop flogging our top companies to the US”, 29 December, p46) referred to “the proposed digital services tax of 2% in the 2018 budget” and suggested US lobbying in response to such measures forced them to be “dropped”. To clarify: the UK’s digital services tax (DST) was eventually introduced in 2020, pending implementation of a global agreement, with the US government threatening trade action over the tax. Ultimately, it was agreed that in the meantime companies subject to DST will receive commensurate credits against future tax liabilities.

• An article said that “a Women in Sport Trust’s survey” discovered that female athletes were responsible for 69% of all TeamGB’s TikTok content and 67% of all its views. The organisation that carried out the research is called the Women’s Sport Trust (“How sportswomen set the bar higher than the men”, 22 December, Sport, p16).

• In an interview with the Scottish paralympic athlete Sammi Kinghorn, we incorrectly placed the town of Dunbar in the Scottish Borders; it is in East Lothian (“Sammi Kinghorn: ‘I told my dad I was OK with never winning gold’”, 29 December, Sport, p15).

• A travel article described the Notre Dame cathedral in Strasbourg as a “romanesque masterpiece”. While romanesque parts of the cathedral remain, it is generally regarded as a masterpiece of gothic architecture (“Vive la différence”, 29 December, Magazine, p35).

