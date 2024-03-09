For the record

• An article (Drivers sue Royal Mail over ‘gig economy’ work shifts, 25 February, p22) suggested legal action seeking to have Parcelforce delivery drivers reclassified as workers, rather than as self-employed, would bring benefits including sick pay. This should have said “holiday pay”; it is only employees and certain types of worker who qualify for sick pay.

• We said that WildBrain owns some of the creations of the animator Ivor Wood. In fact the company owns only Wood’s original Paddington Bear FilmFair series and, aside from a Paddington Bear doll, holds none of Wood’s production materials (Underground, overground: hunt is on for a home for the Wombles and their friends, 3 March, p18).

Other recently amended articles include:

