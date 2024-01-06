For the record

• An article (“Beijing tightens the screws on UK’s old school ties inside China”, 31 December, p27) carried a picture of Dulwich College in London with a caption saying “Dulwich College’s preschool in Shenzhen has closed”. To clarify: the preschool is one of a group of schools run by Dulwich College International, which works in partnership with Dulwich College, London, but is owned and operated by a separate company.

• In the TV section of “What’s in store for ’24” (31 December, p35), we included a BBC adaptation of the novel Shuggie Bain, as well as Grenfell, a factual drama about the Grenfell Tower disaster, and Riz Ahmed’s multigenerational series Englistan. However, release dates for these have yet to be set. Also, Prasanna Puwanarajah, co-writer of the medical drama Breathtaking, was wrongly described as having acted in Sherwood.

• An article (“On the trail of artist who lives on in the very fabric of Glasgow”, 31 December, p38) incorrectly said that the artist and writer Alasdair Gray paid for the publication of the Scottish writer Agnes Owens’ first novel. That novel, Gentlemen of the West, was in fact accepted and published by Polygon.

• We said that once NatWest closes in Bakewell, “the nearest bank branch is in Chesterfield”, 13 miles away. There are in fact some bank and building society branches in Matlock and Buxton, eight and 12 miles away, although Chesterfield will be the closest for NatWest (“Busy towns, pretty villages but soon, in all the Peak District – not one bank”, 31 December, p14).

Other recently amended articles include:

Longest-ever NHS strike will sink Sunak’s waiting list pledge, say health chiefs

Drab, weary, uninspired: Manchester United hit new low at West Ham

Gyles Brandreth: ‘Never look back. You might fall down the stairs’

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736