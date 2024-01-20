For the record

• A preview of an episode of First Dates on Channel 4 (Television, 14 January, New Review, p48) mentioned that a participant, Sarah, a lawyer, had “struggled with dating” and wondered “could her neuroses be neutralised by the corny dad jokes of Dan the ex-military man?” This was intended to refer to Sarah wrestling with the complexities of the dating arena, but “neuroses” was an unsuitable term and did not mean to suggest she had any mental health issues. We regret any misunderstanding. Also, the episode will air on 23 January and not 16 January as the listing indicated.

• An article (“Quirky new musicals are having a moment in the West End”, 14 January, p3) included Starter for Ten, a musical based on David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, among a wave of unconventional stage shows arriving in London this season. While that production hopes to transfer to the West End, it premieres at the Bristol Old Vic in February. We also omitted to credit Hatty Carman as co-composer of the show’s songs alongside Tom Rasmussen.

• A review of Sleater-Kinney’s new album, Little Rope, said that Carrie Brownstein sings no lead vocals. In fact Brownstein, not Corin Tucker, sings Dress Yourself, as well as lead vocal on several other tracks (“While her guitar gently weeps”, 14 January, New Review, p34).

Other recently amended articles include:

Plans to reform private prosecutions after Post Office Horizon scandal

‘It is a time of witch hunts in Israel’: teacher held in solitary confinement for posting concern about Gaza deaths

‘They attacked us. They displaced us’: grieving South Sudanese confront Swedish oil giant over their days of slaughter

Poor Things review – Emma Stone transfixes in Yorgos Lanthimos’s thrilling carnival of oddness

‘The government has been too terrible to make fun of’: Peter Capaldi on satire, politics and privilege

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736