For the record

• It was the Royal College of Physicians, not the British Medical Association, that called an extraordinary general meeting earlier this month to discuss the role of physician associates (Britain is great in a crisis, but useless in a slump. Just take a look at the NHS, 17 March, p49).

• The first name of Martin Pel, curator of a new exhibition about Biba at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, was mistakenly rendered as “Martine” (How Biba lit up my teenage life, 17 March, p40).

• An article (UK redwood boom leaves California cousins in shade, 17 March, p11) said there were now about 500,000 redwood trees in the UK and 80,000 in their native California. It should have been clear that the California figure is for giant redwoods alone, while the UK estimate is for the giant and closely related coastal redwoods.

• A business profile of Andrew Murphy, the new CEO of The Entertainer (17 March, p54), referred to the toy retailer’s co-founder Gary Grant as the company’s executive chairman; he is now its non-executive chairman. The article said planned expansion would put The Entertainer’s market share in joint third place behind Amazon and WH Smith; the latter should have said Smyths toy chain. This error was in print only.

• We said a photograph taken at Balmoral in 2022 showed Queen Elizabeth “surrounded by 10 of her great-grandchildren”. In fact, it showed eight of her great-grandchildren and two grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex (“The royals, the photo frenzy and the death of trust”, 17 March, p39). This error was in print only.

