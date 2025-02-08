For the record

• A Comment piece suggested that Saturday Review had been cut from Radio 3 in 2021 when the station “lost the bulk of its arts programming”. Saturday Review was in fact a Radio 4 programme and the intended reference was to its axing during a revamp of arts output across BBC Radio that year (“Sorry, Dame Judi, BBC Radio’s job is to find listeners, not train playwrights”, 2 February, p46).

• An article about places to enjoy dark skies suggested that Moore’s Reserve and the village of Cocking were in East Sussex; Cocking is in fact in West Sussex, while the dark sky reserve extends across both counties as well as Hampshire. The article also referred to “the Apollo 13 moon landing” when the Apollo 14 mission was meant, and to the traditional Welsh seaweed delicacy, laverbread, as “lava bread” (“Reach for the stars”, 2 February, Magazine, p34).

• The former limestone quarry that was flooded in the 1990s and which is to become the site of the Deep underwater research project is in Gloucestershire, not Monmouthshire (“Truly, madly, deeply”, 2 February, Magazine, p18).

• A recipe for potato pancakes called for four eggs to be separated, but failed to include the instructions for the egg whites; they should be beaten until almost stiff and folded into the potato mix after all the other ingredients (“Celebrate celery with soothing soup and a nice potato pancake”, 2 February, Magazine, p22).

ADVERTISEMENT

Other recently amended articles include:

‘A living, breathing work of art’: Leigh Bowery by those who knew him best

This much I know: Allegra McEvedy

• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736