For the record
• We incorrectly gave Tina Turner’s year of birth as 1969, rather than 1939, in text accompanying a tribute to the singer who died in May this year (“Those we have lost in 2023”, 17 December, New Review, p21). This error was in the article’s print version only.
• Our profile of Simon Thomas (17 December, p60), co-founder and CEO of Paragraf, said that his Cambridgeshire company, which makes graphene-based electronic devices, had attracted “about £70bn” of funding so far; we meant “about £70m”.
• An article (“Labour backs away from press reform after Harry’s victory”, 17 December, p5) referred to Ed Miliband as “the then party leader” when quoting him in May 2018 criticising the government’s decision to axe the second stage of the Leveson inquiry. In fact Miliband resigned as Labour party leader in 2015 and was by then a backbencher.
• A travel article referred to a phrenology collection, including death masks of Voltaire and Keats, at the “National Gallery” in Edinburgh. This collection is actually on display in the library of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery (“Bonnie Berwick”, 17 December, Magazine, p31).
• One of the schools trusts mentioned in an article (“Strictest schools’ suspension rates 30 times higher than average”, 17 December, p17) is Outwood Grange Academies Trust, not “Outward”.
Other recently amended articles include:
• Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736