For the record

• An Observer analysis of Home Office data, which showed a year-on-year increase in police use-of-force incidents involving injury to black mental health patients in England, while the incidents for non-black patients had decreased, carried a headline saying, “Black mental health patients more likely to be injured at hands of police” (18 February, p6). To clarify: the article indicated that black patients subject to restraint were more likely to be injured than before, but not that they were more likely to be injured than non-black patients; the recorded rate of injury in 2022-23 had risen to 4.4% for use-of-force cases involving black patients, while the rate for non-black patients, although lower than the previous year, was 6.7%.

• An article (“Revealed: the full benefits, and the real costs, of WFH”, 18 February, p1) said that the review was conducted by researchers at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and King’s College London. In fact, it was funded and carried out by the National Institute for Health Research Health Protection Research Unit in Emergency Preparedness and Response – a partnership between the UKHSA, King’s College London and the University of East Anglia.

• We misspelt the Bulgarian writer Joanna Elmy’s surname as “Elmi” (“Georgi Gospodinov: ‘It was safer to not say what you think’ ”, 18 February, New Review, p43); and the working title of her debut book, Born of Guilt, was misnamed “Made of Guilt”.

• An article about visiting Rome (“The upsides of March”, 18 February, Magazine, p35) referenced queues at the Parthenon, which is in Athens, when the Pantheon was meant.

Other recently amended articles include:

