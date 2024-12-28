For the record

The Guardian
·1 min read

Owing to an error during editing, an opinion article referred to the Church of England priest at the centre of a sex abuse case as “the late” David Tudor (“Our rarely apologise, never resign bishops don’t deserve comfortable lives in the Lords”, 22 December, p45).

A column (“With Assad’s fall, Putin’s dream of world domination is turning into a nightmare”, 22 December, p41) quoted from an opinion piece by a retired Russian colonel published in the Kommersant newspaper, in which conditions for geopolitical success were addressed, and said the article had not mentioned Ukraine; it had in fact done so.

An article (“Teachers must be allowed to work from home to halt exodus, says Phillipson”, 22 December, p8), which reported on the education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, saying state school teachers should have the right to perform certain tasks away from the classroom, and cited a figure of 9,000 full-time female teachers leaving the profession in 2022-3, did not make clear that these matters related to England. Education policy is a devolved power in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.


Other recently amended articles include:

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Battle-Scarred Johnson Issued Ultimatum: ‘Start Taking Extraordinary Measures’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she may have to take “extraordinary measures” to keep the federal government functioning if lawmakers can’t raise or suspend the debt limit—a warning that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates the tricky issue of maintaining GOP support. “I respectfully urge Congress to act to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress. The “extraordinary measures” are expected to be required be

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Trump Hints at His Next Legal Target in Truth Social Post

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from being done waging legal battles after his big win over ABC and star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments come amid a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will undertake eff

  • Opinion - Democrats attacking Matt Gaetz prove they learned nothing from their loss

    Republicans will be thrilled that the Democratic Party continues to prove itself clueless and tone deaf coming up on two months after President-elect Trump’s decisive and power-shifting victory.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Sanders pens Fox News op-ed slamming political power of billionaires: ‘That is not democracy’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) published an op-ed on Fox News, slamming the political power of billionaires in the U.S. and increasing wealth concentration, arguing the country is moving down “the path of oligarchy.” Sanders, who in November secured his fourth term in the Senate, wrote that the country is diverging in two opposite directions: the…

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • Relatives of Bashar Assad arrested as they tried to fly out of Lebanon, officials say

    BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.

  • North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine dies, reports say

    The soldier is thought to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Top Dem: Trump Wants to Save TikTok for ‘Inflating His Ego’

    Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss suggested that the real reason for President-elect Donald Trump’s about-turn on TikTok policy is because of his ego. Auchincloss—who is a member of the subcommittee focused on competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party—spoke about Trump’s desire to delay banning TikTok, despite previously being in support of the bill. Trump’s new approach to the Chinese app simply “doesn’t pass the common sense test,” Auchincloss told Jim Sciutto o

  • Trump slams Harris’s celebrity endorsements, calls Sharpton a ‘con man’

    President-elect Trump fired off a Saturday post on Truth Social accusing Democrats of paying celebrities to publicly endorse Vice President Harris, including MSNBC host Al Sharpton. “Are the Democrats allowed to pay $11,000,000, $2,000,000, and $500,000 to get the ENDORSEMENT of Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al? I don’t think so,” the former president wrote. “Beyoncé…