For the record

• Owing to an error during editing, an opinion article referred to the Church of England priest at the centre of a sex abuse case as “the late” David Tudor (“Our rarely apologise, never resign bishops don’t deserve comfortable lives in the Lords”, 22 December, p45).

• A column (“With Assad’s fall, Putin’s dream of world domination is turning into a nightmare”, 22 December, p41) quoted from an opinion piece by a retired Russian colonel published in the Kommersant newspaper, in which conditions for geopolitical success were addressed, and said the article had not mentioned Ukraine; it had in fact done so.

• An article (“Teachers must be allowed to work from home to halt exodus, says Phillipson”, 22 December, p8), which reported on the education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, saying state school teachers should have the right to perform certain tasks away from the classroom, and cited a figure of 9,000 full-time female teachers leaving the profession in 2022-3, did not make clear that these matters related to England. Education policy is a devolved power in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.





