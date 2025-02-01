For the record

• An article (“Modern fairytales cast a spell on the Oscars”, 26 January, p36) referred to the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez as having received “a record-breaking 13 Oscar nominations”. That is a record number for a non-English language film. Those in English that have garnered 14 nominations include All about Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

• The nasopharynx is the upper part of the throat behind the nose and is not the windpipe as a reference in an article suggested (“What’s causing the rise in cancer in people under 50?“, 26 January, New Review, p21).

Other recently amended articles include:

Anglian Water passed thousands of pollution tests at sewage plants that weren’t carried out

Gig economy firms warned by UK government they may be operating illegally

