For the record

An article (“Modern fairytales cast a spell on the Oscars”, 26 January, p36) referred to the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez as having received a record-breaking 13 Oscar nominations”. That is a record number for a non-English language film. Those in English that have garnered 14 nominations include All about Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

The nasopharynx is the upper part of the throat behind the nose and is not the windpipe as a reference in an article suggested (“What’s causing the rise in cancer in people under 50?“, 26 January, New Review, p21).

