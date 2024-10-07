Record challenging heat for New Mexico
Parts of Florida’s west coast could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.

Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Flash flooding, 3.5 metres of storm surge, and near 200 km/h threaten Florida's Gulf coast.
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
Crews in Florida are racing to clear debris from Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton closes in on the state. Biden says his administration is already positioning resources.

Milton is expected to be a powerful hurricane when it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast. Depending on the exact landfall location, communities near the hurricane’s core and southward have the potential to see the largest storm surge in their modern history.
