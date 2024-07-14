Record heat is ending, cooler this week
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on the heat wave and record breaking temperatures in Denver. 7/14.
John Hunt has issued a statement following the murder of his wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack. Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on Tuesday 9 July.
The Princess of Wales had a special guest with her as she made a rare public appearance amid her cancer treatment
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon
Not sure if jet lag can be an excuse.
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.
Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice had a bizarre confrontation with reporters at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
What a win for Bobby Mac.
The NFL player responded to a dig the tennis icon made about his controversial views at the 2024 ESPY Awards
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s voice carries great weight, having just led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 2024 NCAA season. On Saturday morning, Staley gave her opinion on a hot-button of the moment: the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the equally impressive Angel Reese …
Over 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC.
Nothing like a little friendly banter before an afternoon on the course.
England captain Harry Kane admitted that their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain was 'as painful as it could be for a football match'.The Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on...
Manchester United are preparing for a busy phase in the summer transfer window and could make multiple signings over the next week.The club have reached an agreement to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zir...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Princess Eugenie has posted a new photo of her son, August, as they prepared to cheer England on in the Euros final.
Kate's sartorial choices pay tribute to the prestigious tournament's rich heritage. How her fashion choice embodied modern elegance and royal tradition - Read More
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
Shore power has become a major focus of the cruise industry’s sustainability efforts. Here's how it works.