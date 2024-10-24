Record highs possible for New Mexico before big cool down
A Memorial University biology professor thinks he has solved the case of the mysterious blobs that have washed ashore in Newfoundland
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.
People online appear a little more clear-headed, however.
The Atlantic appears clear at the moment, but forecasters say the makings of the next storm could already be brewing.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful, forecasters said.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
An abrupt pattern change yielded Alberta's first significant snowfall of the season on Monday, resulting in slick road conditions and difficult travel in many locales
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton, Laurie Burgess’ home is still surrounded by water— and to put it simply, it’s gross.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
TORONTO — Ontario's energy minister wants the province's electricity system to not just be able to meet an expected 75 per cent increase in demand, but to exceed it and be able to sell excess power to other jurisdictions, promising details in a forthcoming energy plan.
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
Western Lake Erie is an ideal environment for the bacteria that make up algae. How that bacteria gets in to the lake, can happen more than a hundred miles downstream. A farmer in Ohio is working to mitigate run off from his land to conserve water quality. (AP Video by Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
Soak up the sun and warmth while you have it as a potent cross-country low will be sending temperatures tumbling before you know it this week
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped the eastern Philippines with widespread flooding that killed at least nine people, trapped others on their roofs and sparked frantic appeals for help, officials said Wednesday.
CALGARY — Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel and reduce their environmental footprint.
The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, Asheville’s biggest attraction that welcomes 1.4 million visitors a year, has significant damage in some buildings after Helene ripped through Western North Carolina, the Biltmore said.
Remnants of Hurricane Oscar will impact regions of Atlantic Canada late week bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Thursday afternoon rain will begin but will intensify overnight into Friday. Some places could see upwards of 100mm of rain and 90km/h gusts. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.