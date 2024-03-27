Record number of migrants cross Channel in first three months of year

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on Monday - Gareth Fuller

A record 4,644 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in the first three months of this year, Home Office figures showed on Wednesday.

Some 338 people were detected crossing the English Channel to the UK on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of arrivals so far in 2024 to the highest since the first small boats reached the UK in 2018.

The cumulative number of arrivals so far this year is 23 per cent higher than the total at this point last year, which was 3,770, and 12 per cent higher than the total at this stage in 2022, which was 4,162.

The figures have reversed the trend from last year, when the total 29,437 arrivals were down 36 per cent on the annual record of 45,774.

It comes after last week saw a record daily high for the year, when 504 migrants arrived on Wednesday in small boats.

The surge comes despite a three-year £480 million Anglo-French deal agreed by Rishi Sunak last year to pay for a doubling in officers patrolling French beaches to 800, a joint command centre and a detention centre to prevent migrants from leaving France.

It emerged at the weekend that the French have been adopting tougher tactics including physically trying to force small boats to turn round for the first time, manoeuvres known as “pull backs” used in an attempt to stop small boats reaching British shores.

Tactics filmed by campaigners showed French Border Force vessels circling a migrant boat, causing waves to flood the dinghy; ramming into a small boat while threatening passengers with a large tank of pepper spray; and puncturing boats when they are already at sea, forcing migrants to swim back to shore.

The Government’s Rwanda Bill - a key plank of Rishi Sunak’s pledge to stop the boats - has been delayed until after the Easter recess after a series of heavy defeats inflicted on the Government by the Lords.

It has raised fears that efforts to get the first deportation flights off to Rwanda are likely to be delayed from May until June, when the people smugglers ramp up operations to take advantage of the calmer, better weather.

Responding to questions over the three-week delay, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The legislation is dealing with a migration emergency, and we are introducing that legislation as soon as we possibly can to reduce the number of people taking the perilous journey across the Channel.”

