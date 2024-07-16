Record number of migrants cross on a single day since Starmer became PM

A record number of migrants has crossed the Channel in a single day since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, the Home Office disclosed on Tuesday.

Home Office figures show 427 people made the journey in seven boats on Monday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 14,759.

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since Labour won the election just under two weeks ago.

The total for 2024 to date is 12 per cent higher than the number recorded this time last year (13,200) and up one per cent on the same period in 2022 (14,554), according to the analysis of Government data.

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK after making the journey, down 36 per cent on a record 45,774 in 2022.

Sir Keir admitted last week during his trip to the Nato summit in Washington that the small-boats crisis could get worse before it gets better and that numbers coming across the Channel are going up, not down.

He scrapped Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme on his first day in office, with the money to be diverted to a new Border Security Command which will oversee the recruitment of hundreds of new officers and investigators tasked to smash the people-smuggling gangs.

The party also pledged to set up a new enforcement and returns unit to negotiate new agreements to be able to remove migrants and to fast-track deportations.

Sir Keir has said he will seek to negotiate a new deal to be able to return migrants to the EU, which some officials believe is critical to deterring migrants from crossing. Britain has hinted it would be prepared to accept unaccompanied migrant children and asylum seekers with family connections in return.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Everyone wants to see an end to the dangerous small-boat crossings. They are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

“We are taking action to smash the people smuggling gangs responsible for this trade, establishing a new Border Security Command to bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas.

“Our staff continue with their dedicated mission to save lives in the Channel whilst working with our French and other international partners to ensure the criminals responsible face the full extent of the law.”