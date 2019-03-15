Record number of teams for SCC Soccer Sevens

This year’s Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) Soccer Sevens tournament will feature a record number of teams competing in five categories at the Padang field on 23 and 24 March.

A total of 60 teams have signed up for the annual event – up from 52 last year – of which 17 of the teams are overseas-based clubs from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong.

Besides the four existing categories – Open, Masters, Legends and Youth – a new Corporate category is introduced this year. The category features eight teams from corporations such as Citibank Singapore, Bank of China and Ernst & Young.

“We actually have a wait list of corporate teams wanting to take part,” Amos Boon, chairman of the tournament’s organising committee, told Yahoo News Singapore during the event’s media conference on Thursday (14 March).

“We are already thinking of expanding the corporate competition to accommodate more teams next year. We are confident that this will be the start of a popular competition where organisations can have an opportunity to build stronger networks with one another.”

Ex-Spurs player Nayim to play at Padang

This year’s SCC Soccer Sevens will again feature a marquee player gracing the event. Retired Spanish footballer Mohammed Alí Amar, better known as Nayim, will be playing for the Bruce James Select team in the Legends competition.

The 52-year-old had played for top European teams like Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur in a 16-year playing career that ended in 2000. It was as a Real Zaragoza player in 1995 when he wrote himself into European football folklore, hitting a 40-metre lob over Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman in the final minute of extra time to seal his club’s only Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

SCC has also partnered the Chelsea FC International Development Centre Singapore to conduct a training session on 22 March for two visiting youth teams – the Phuket Youth Football Home and the Bali Sports Foundation.

Both teams feature youths from less privileged backgrounds, and SCC’s Football Section has been helping to host and support these two teams for the past few years, by providing opportunities for the youths to travel and gain new experiences while playing football.

Carnival for the public

The SCC welcomes the public to the tournament, which will have a carnival area and a special Sunday Sunrise Yoga session on 24 March which is free for all levels to sign up. The public can also go the SCC Soccer Sevens’ Facebook page for updates, news and live streaming of the matches.

Open groupings – Group A: SCC Firsts, FC Nippon, Tampines Rovers, Hougang United. Group B: Tokyo Panthers, Hong Kong FC 2, Tanjong Keramat United, Halcyon Indonesia. Group C: SCC NFL, HKFC 1, Royal Bangkok Sports Club, Singapore Young Lions. Group D: Singapore Vikings, German All Stars (Hong Kong), Casuals FC, Yokohama CAC.

Masters groupings – Group A: Bangkok Airways, Royal Bangkok Masters, Royal Selangor Club, GSAS. Group B: Law Society Vets, Casuals Masters, HKFC Masters 1, Weston All Stars. Group C: SCC Convenor Select, Singapore Ex-International, Singapore Malays, HKFC Masters 2. Group D: SCC Masters, Ministry of Education, Singapore Vikings, Gaelic Feckers.

Legends groupings – Group A: Singapore Ex-Internationals, Eagle Boyz 92, Singapore Recreation Club. Group B: Singapore Polytechnic, 3rd Republic, Penang Sports Club. Group C: Bangkok Airways, Football Coaches Old Boys, Thursday Knights. Group D: SCC Legends, Indian Association, Bruce James Select.

Corporate groupings – Group A: Bank of China, Cabin Crew FC, DHL, Resorts World Sentosa. Group B: RHT Holdings, Citibank SG, KPMG, Ernst & Young.

Youth groupings – Group A: Bali Sports Foundation, Spectra Secondary, Brazilian Jericho Soccer Academy, Chelsea FC IDC. Group B: Phuket Youth Football Home, LFA Protectors Academy, St Patrick’s Day, Warriors BVB.

