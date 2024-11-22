Record number of travelers expected over Thanksgiving holiday

Reuters

India's Adani Group, whose billionaire chairman has been indicted for fraud by U.S. prosecutors, is facing accusations of racism at its Australian coal unit after an Aboriginal group filed a complaint with the country's Human Rights Commission. The Nagana Yarrbayn Wangan & Jagalingou Cultural Custodians in Queensland state said it filed a complaint alleging serious racial discrimination by the unit, Bravus Mining and Resources, earlier this week. The complaint details how Adani employees sought to “verbally and physically obstruct and prevent” members of the Aboriginal group from accessing springs near Adani's Carmichael coal mine “in order to perform cultural rites and share cultural knowledge”, the group said in a statement.