Record numbers anticipated for charity 10k run

Record numbers are expected to take part a charity run later this year, according to organisers.

The Wolverhampton 10k will take place on 24 March, starting and finishing at the Molineux Stadium.

Organisers RunThrough have partnered with the Wolverhampton palliative care provider Compton Care as the official charity of the year for the event, which can accommodate 3,000 runners.

Sally Woods, community and events fundraiser for Compton Care, said the charity was "delighted" to be the partner for the event.

"All of our services are provided free of charge across our communities and we rely heavily on these communities for their support so that we can reach even more people," she said.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, added: "This partnership allows us to give back to the local community while providing a fantastic race experience for participants.

"We look forward to a successful event that not only celebrates running but also contributes to a meaningful cause."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

You might be interested in

Related internet links