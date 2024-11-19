Record numbers of safe use drug supplies distributed in N.L. this year

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled the energy supply network of Europe as EU nations outraged by the war looked to buy gas supplies elsewhere. But enduring European demand for cheap Russian gas was apparent after Russia's state energy firm Gazprom over the weekend halted fuel deliveries meant for Austria, and quickly found other buyers.:: Who is buying Russian gas in Europe?A source familiar with Russian gas supplies in Europe told Reuters gas was still cheaper from Russia than from many other sources.So volumes intended for Austria had quickly been resold.The source declined to name the companies which bought gas previously destined for Austria. But it may even include alternative importers in Austria itself, as data flows on Monday showed Russian gas was still reaching the country.Austria has said it has plentiful gas stocks to cover the shortfall and can import from Germany and Italy when needed.:: Why did Gazprom cut deliveries to Austria?The gas purchases come after Russia's state-run energy firm Gazprom on Saturday halted supplies to Austrian energy giant OMV.OMV had threatened to impound some of Gazprom's gas as compensation for an arbitration it had won over a contractual dispute.:: Where does Europe get its gas?At its height, Russia supplied Europe with nearly 35% of its gas needs. But many EU nations switched to supplies from the U.S., Qatar and Norway since the outbreak of war.Not all. Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have since still received Russian gas. The relative trickle makes its way west, ironically, through a Soviet-era pipeline via Ukraine.Despite the bloody conflict, Kyiv and Moscow have so far hewed to a five-year agreement to keep gas flowing. :: What happens when the gas flow stops?But the pipeline deal between Moscow and Kyiv expires January 1. Ukraine has refused to negotiate the new terms of the transit with Moscow during the war.Most other Russian gas routes to Europe are shut down including Yamal-Europe via Belarus and Nord Stream under the Baltic.Another option is for Gazprom to supply some of the gas via another route. There is a TurkStream pipeline under the Black Sea, which currently supplies Turkey, and through Turkey, to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. However, capacity via these routes is limited.