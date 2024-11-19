Record numbers of safe use drug supplies distributed in N.L. this year

CBC

Non-profit harm reduction group Safe Works Access Program (SWAP) distributed record numbers of safe use drug supplies last year. Highest in demand were glass pipes, clean needles and naloxone kits. SWAP is the province’s sole distributor of supplies that reduce some of the risk involved in using illicit drugs.

