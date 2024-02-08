Advertisement

Record rainfall, triple-digit winds, hundreds of mudslides. Here's California's storm by the numbers

  • Clouds hover over the Los Angeles skyline, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in this view from Hacienda Heights, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    Clouds hover over the Los Angeles skyline, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in this view from Hacienda Heights, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • An SUV sits buried by a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    An SUV sits buried by a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Clouds in a weather system make their way past the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    Clouds in a weather system make their way past the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Local resident Dennis Hackle checks the damage to a mud filled street in his neighborhood in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
    Local resident Dennis Hackle checks the damage to a mud filled street in his neighborhood in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • Westbound traffic moves on the I-8 at the Laguna Summit in Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego County, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego County mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Westbound traffic moves on the I-8 at the Laguna Summit in Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego County, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego County mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • Children play in the snow in the Cleveland National Forest, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego county, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego county mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Children play in the snow in the Cleveland National Forest, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego county, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego county mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • People walk in the rain past the Fox Theater before the premier of Bob Marley: One Love Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
    People walk in the rain past the Fox Theater before the premier of Bob Marley: One Love Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • The remains of a piano and a collapsed carport are what's left of a house demolished by mud flows caused by heavy rains in the Beverly Glen section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
    The remains of a piano and a collapsed carport are what's left of a house demolished by mud flows caused by heavy rains in the Beverly Glen section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • People play in the snow near a snowman in the Cleveland National Forest Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego County, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego County mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    People play in the snow near a snowman in the Cleveland National Forest Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in eastern San Diego County, Calif. According to the National Weather Service snow level is down to 4500 feet in the San Diego County mountains. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • A piano lies in the remains of a destroyed home caused by mud flows during heavy rains in the Beverly Glen section of Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
    A piano lies in the remains of a destroyed home caused by mud flows during heavy rains in the Beverly Glen section of Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • Cars are seen buried by mud in the garage to a yellow-tagged home as sunshine peers through the clouds in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
    Cars are seen buried by mud in the garage to a yellow-tagged home as sunshine peers through the clouds in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A storm that parked itself over Southern California for days, unleashing historic downpours that caused hundreds of landslides, was moving out of the region after one final drenching Wednesday, but authorities warned of the continued threat of collapsing hillsides. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Associated Press
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The slow-moving atmospheric river that was finally moving out of California on Wednesday unleashed record rainfall, triple-digit winds and hundreds of mudslides.

Here is the historic storm by the numbers:

___

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

In four days, downtown Los Angeles got soaked by more than 8 inches (20 cm) of rain — more than half of the 14.25 inches (36 cm) it normally gets per year.

That is according to the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office, which has records dating back to 1877.

February tends to be one of the city’s rainier months. Only seven days into the month, it is already the 13th wettest February on record.

___

RAINIEST SPOTS

Downtown Los Angeles wasn’t the only spot that received colossal amounts of rain. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) to the northwest, the hills of Bel Air got more than a foot — 13.04 inches (34 cm) — between Sunday and late Wednesday morning.

Several other locations in Los Angeles County received more than a foot of rain during the four-day span, including Sepulveda Canyon, Topanga Canyon, Cogswell Dam and Woodland Hills.

___

WIND

A gust of 102 mph (164 kph) was recorded Sunday at Pablo Point in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, at an elevation of 932 feet (284 meters).

While just missing the December 1995 record of 103 mph (166 kph) at Angel Island in San Francisco Bay, “102 is very, very impressive,” said meteorologist Nicole Sarment at the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

The top 10 strongest gusts — between 102 and 89 mph (164 and 143 kph) — recorded at the height of the weekend’s winds were all in Marin and nearby Santa Clara County, the weather service said. Gusts above 80 mph (129 kph) were also recorded in Napa and Monterey counties.

Other wind readings Sunday included 77 mph (124 kph) at the San Francisco airport, 61 mph (98 kph) at the Oakland airport and 59 mph (95 kph) at the San Jose airport.

___

MUDSLIDES

By Wednesday, crews had responded to 520 mudslides across Los Angeles, according to the mayor’s office. The mudslides closed roads across the city, smashed into homes and prompted evacuation orders in canyon neighborhoods with burn scars from recent wildfires.

Emergency crews also responded to more than 400 fallen trees.

Those numbers could rise because even though rain was diminishing, already sodden hillsides still threatened to give way.

So far, 12 buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, the city said. And at least 30 were yellow-tagged, meaning residents could go back to get their belongings but could not stay because of the damage. Inspections were ongoing at dozens more properties.

___

WATER

All the rain brought one silver lining: Helping to boost the state’s often-strapped water supply. More than 7 billion gallons (26.5 billion liters) of storm water in Los Angeles County were captured for groundwater and local supplies, the mayor’s office said. Just two years ago, nearly all of California was plagued by a devastating drought that strained resources and forced water cutbacks.