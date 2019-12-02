Record sixth Ballon d'Or seemed "unimaginable" for Messi

SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 2, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BALLON D'OR 2019 WINNER, LIONEL MESSI, SAYING:

"It was unimaginable for me to think I could win one, even less six but it is a pleasure to have six Ballon d'Or awards and to be the only one. It is a beautiful recognition that makes me very proud."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BALLON D'OR 2019 WINNER, LIONEL MESSI, SAYING:

"The truth is that it is a prize for my work. It gives me strength to keep going and I don't need more recognition to keep working to accomplish something important as always as I have been doing with the group. And I will try it (to win another Ballon d'Or) again in one year. I hope I will be lucky."

STORY: Lionel Messi described claiming a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award on Monday (December 2) as "unimaginable", as he beat out Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to bag soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the La Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.