Record Travel at Eppley Airfield

- HuffPost Life
The 1 Big Mistake You Should Never, Ever Make With Your Passport
Experts weigh in on a common misconception about international travel.
- People
Authorities Searching for American Teen, 14, Who Went Missing After Leaving Cruise Ship in Germany
Authorities said Aydin Brown was last seen around 7 a.m. on July 4 after disembarking from a Caribbean Princess cruise ship
- Business Insider
I went on the world's newest private jet, an $81 million Gulfstream G700 with its own bedroom for Qatar Airways' deep-pocketed customers
Qatar Executive received the $81 million Gulfstream G700 days before a private jet conference in Geneva. Elon Musk has also reportedly ordered one.
- The Canadian Press
An Alaska tourist spot will vote whether to ban cruise ships on Saturdays to give locals a break
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Each year, a crush of tourists arrives in Alaska’s capital city on cruise ships to see wonders like the fast-diminishing Mendenhall Glacier. Now, long-simmering tensions over Juneau’s tourism boom are coming to a head over a new voter initiative aimed at giving residents a respite from the influx.
- CBC
- The Canadian Press
‘Meltdown’: A week later, WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike
WestJet continues to feel the effects of a two-day plane mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours over the Canada Day long weekend and cost it millions of dollars.
- BuzzFeed
Here's My (And My Toddler's) Incredibly Honest Review Of Our Disney Cruise
They made him the food I'd make him at home and cut it into baby-friendly pieces for him.
- People
Paris Hilton Brings Her Baby Daughter to Her Namesake City: ‘London Is in London!’
"Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!" Hilton wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 7
- Reuters Videos
Tourists stranded by storm Beryl pack Cancun airport
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
- INSIDER
6 charming places in Europe that will pay you to move there
Several European towns and villages are enticing would-be residents with generous grant programs and hefty cash payments.
- Homes & Gardens
29 country kitchen ideas to get the rustic look
Even modern homes can benefit from a touch of softer styling and simpler detailing that will embody the country aesthetic. Contrasting the raw wood base units with sleek work surfaces and glazed wall units brings a contemporary feel.
- GOBankingRates
10 Countries To Live Outside the US That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, most people now are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
- INSIDER
See the secret lounges where the crew on a new ultra-luxury cruise ship spend their free time — from a spa to a hidden bar
The crew on Silversea's new luxury cruise ship, Silver Ray, have sumptuous amenities like a small spa and a gym with Technogym equipment.
- Euronews
‘Málaga for living, not surviving’: Locals protest tourism amid rising rents and gentrification
Spain’s anti-tourism activism has arrived in Málaga, where locals are angry over soaring rent prices.
- USA TODAY
Love Mexico? Visit Nicaragua for its beaches and adventure without crowds.
Nicaragua is an undiscovered paradise with stunning beaches, horseback riding, ziplining, surfing and more. Here's a travel overview to Nicaragua.
- GOBankingRates
5 Travel Destinations That Are Still Cheap To Fly To in Summer 2024
At the end of June, CNBC reported that summer airline ticket prices were up 25% over the past year, far outpacing overall inflation. With Independence Day in the rearview mirror, that data is not...
- GOBankingRates
13 Best Places To Retire in Florida That You’ve Never Heard Of
Florida has been a hot spot for retirees for a while now. The aptly named Sunshine State is home to beautiful beaches, warm weather and enough indoor and outdoor recreational activities to keep people...
- GOBankingRates
5 Less Traveled Places for An Affordable Labor Day Getaway
If you are looking for a relatively inexpensive and non-touristy getaway for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, planning ahead saves you time, money, and headaches when the holiday rush starts. Learn...
- INSIDER
Italian neighbors used to compete by building tall towers. See inside one that's still standing after 600 years.
Torre Guinigi is a 14th-century tower that provides a fascinating insight into how Italy's wealthy classes once operated.
- CNN
The city where visitors are encouraged to ‘eat till they’re bankrupt’
Set to host Expo 2025, Osaka is beloved for its many culinary offerings, earning it the nickname ‘kitchen of Japan.’ But there’s a lot more to captivate visitors.