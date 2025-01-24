Storm Eowyn hits the UK and Ireland with record winds of 114mph

A record wind speed of 114mph has been recorded in Ireland as Storm Eowyn causes widespread disruption on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Red warnings for wind cover the entirety of Ireland and parts of Scotland as the storm brings staggering winds that pose a danger to life.

Trains and flights across the UK face cancellation or disruption on Friday, while schools in Northern Ireland and central and southern Scotland have been urged to shut.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled today, including about 230 to and from Dublin Airport.

An "unprecedented" number of homes in Ireland have already lost power, with electricity provider ESB Networks reporting the storm has already affected 715,000 homes, farms and businesses - a huge number so early on in this weather event.

In Northern Ireland, more than 93,000 homes and businesses are currently without power, NIE Networks has said, with the storm causing "widespread damage" to the electricity network.

Tesco said it was closing supermarkets in the red "danger to life" zone covering millions of people across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place for the whole of the UK, while an amber warning covers northern England and northwest Wales from 6am until 9pm.

A string of public authorities have warned the public to travel only if absolutely necessary and National Rail has advised passengers to check for travel advice before travelling.

All trains are suspended in Scotland, while bus and train services have also been suspended in Northern Ireland.

Around 4.5 million people in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland were sent an emergency alert on their mobile phones on Thursday evening.

Multiple flights at airports in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Dublin have been cancelled.

Some health services have also been suspended, with NHS Lothian cancelling all routine, non-urgent planned procedures on Friday and postponing the majority of hospital outpatient appointments to protect patients and staff.

NHS Lanarkshire has also postponed all non-urgent appointments in hospital and community settings.