New record: Xander Schauffele shoots course record at Valhalla during PGA Championship
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele is playing some of his best golf without a trophy to show for it. He at least put his name in the PGA Championship record book Thursday with a 9-under 62, and gave himself another entry to the record book for all majors. Schauffele seized on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla with a bogey-free 62, the lowest round in PGA Championship history. On this day, it was only good for a three-shot lead over Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala. Schauffele, a 30-ye
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
A ring announcer who mistakenly called the wrong winner in a women’s World Boxing Association (WBA) title fight has quit after receiving abuse on social media.
The 2024 NFL schedule has now been released in full, and a few teams and figures stand to benefit with how the slate was constructed.
Tiger Woods is back at Valhalla Golf Club to participate in the 2024 PGA Championship. Here's when he tees off and who he's playing with.
GUELPH, Ont. — Quarterback Chad Kelly isn't on the Toronto Argonauts' suspended list but remains away from the CFL team. The Argos announced early Wednesday they'd placed Kelly on the suspended list but a club official later issued a revision, adding Kelly is still not participating in team activities and isn't present at its facilities. Last week, the CFL suspended Kelly from Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence
VANCOUVER — The Canucks and Oilers are taking different approaches to their lineups ahead of Thursday's pivotal Game 5. The Oilers are opting to stick with Calvin Pickard as their starting goalie after the journeyman netminder stopped 19 shots in Edmonton's 3-2 victory on Tuesday. "I thought he looked really comfortable the other day," Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday's morning skate. "He just made some solid saves, played the puck really well. … He made all the right decisio
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored short-handed for his third goal of the tournament as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Norway on Thursday. After giving up five third-period goals in a 7-6 overtime win over Austria on Tuesday, Canada left little to chance against the Norwegians. Brandon Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, which outshot Norway 33-6 in a drama-free win. Nicolas Daws made his first s
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason. Bradbury has been presented with a bravery award by the Queensland state governor for rescuing four teenagers from rough seas at a beach at Caloundra, an hour north of the capital Brisbane, in March of last year. In 2002, Bradbury became known as the “accidental hero” after winning Australia's f
CHICAGO (AP) — For all he accomplished the past four years at Purdue, Zach Edey realizes there are some huge questions surrounding his game — almost as big as his 7-foot-4 frame. Though he was the national Player of the Year the past two seasons and led the Boilermakers to the championship game this year, he is viewed as a slow-footed defender who can't stretch the floor on offense, either. Those are two big marks against him as he prepares to enter the NBA. He also wants to make it clear there'
With Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway getting closer (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), race fans can continue to vote for their favorite Cup Series driver before the polls close. The top five vote-getters as of Wednesday are as follows, in alphabetical order: Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, […]