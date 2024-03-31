Records in peril as unusual April warmth springs into Alberta

After Calgary, Alta., just endured one of its snowiest Marches on record, the city and much of the province will be getting a warm start to April.

In fact, some locales could see record-breaking temperatures this week, as daytime highs soar into the upper teens and even low 20s Tuesday. Wednesday will still be mild, but several degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Enjoy it while it lasts, though. The warmth will be short and sweet as a late-week cooldown will see more normal temperatures for this time of the year, accompanied by a risk of snow.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Short-lived warmth builds

A ridge of high pressure building into Western Canada will send winds soaring up and over the Rockies, spilling down into Alberta with record-breaking warmth in spots.

image14

Saturday’s daytime high of -2°C in Calgary will seem like a distant memory by Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid-teens.

Ahead of Edmonton's first likely 20°C of the year, the city typically its first 20-degree day on April 22, on average. The earliest occurred on March 22, 1889 and 1910, while the latest was recorded on May 25, 1907.

EdmontonStats

Daily record highs are likely on Tuesday as readings peak around the 20-degree mark for some communities. The warmest temperature we’ve seen so far this year in Edmonton was 16.2°C, a benchmark we should easily surpass this week.

Given that this warmth is partially due to downsloping, gusty winds of 60+ km/h are possible at times across the southern half of Alberta.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions, forecasters and officials will monitor the fire danger rating with temperatures in the 20s alongside dry, downsloping winds.

image8

Beware the risk of a sneaky springtime sunburn if you plan to head outdoors and enjoy the short-lived warmth this week. The UV index is steadily climbing this time of year, and the sun angle in early April is equivalent to the sun angle in early September.

The warmth isn’t long for the world.

A cold front crashing into Alberta toward the latter half of the week will send temperatures sinking back toward seasonal, with highs once again in the lower single digits across Calgary and Edmonton. Unsettled weather and a renewed chance for snow will accompany the cooler conditions by late this week and into next weekend.

