Recovery Work Continues at Crocus City Hall Following Deadly Attack

Recovery work continued at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, March 24, following a deadly attack two days earlier.

Footage released by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation shows officials working at the partially destroyed building.

Crowds also gathered at the venue on Sunday to pay their respects to the victims, with queues stretching across the site.

According to a TASS, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee, 137 people were killed in Friday’s attack and 182 were injured, with searches ongoing for further victims. Credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation via Storyful