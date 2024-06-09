Recycling centre tours aim to highlight challenges

The States works department said the tour would explain the challenges it faces in dealing with recyclable material [PA Media]

Guided tours for residents aim to share the challenges of dealing with recyclable material in Alderney, the States has said.

Its works department is offering tours of the recycling centre between 24 June and 28 June.

Those on the tours will be shown how materials are separated, processed, baled and shipped.

Glyn Mason, waste and recycling co-ordinator, said it would also explain what happens to materials when they leave the island.

Mr Mason said each person would be given a brief induction and supplied with a hi-vis vest.

He said only those who have pre-registered would be permitted to join and each tour was expected to last about an hour.

