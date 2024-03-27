Recycling changes should have negligible impact next year to BV residences

Eganville – Residents should see no change when the blue box transition kicks in next year.

“People want it to be convenient,” Bonnechere Valley CAO Annette Gilchrist noted last Tuesday. “So, you want to make it consistent, convenient and cost effective.”

She reminded council the municipality chose to opt in for 2025.

“We can also continue our program exactly as it has been,” she told council.

“This means the township will be negotiating a contract for our recycling services but that there will likely be no change for our residents,” she explained in her report. “In 2026, the program is set to change once again and we do not have details on that at this time.”

Staff met with Circular Materials staff to discuss the transition recently, she said.

“We have also been in contact with the larger waste and recycling collection companies in the area as they have to submit RFPs by March 20 for the catchment area,” she explained.

The catchment area is all of Renfrew County.

“We are also open to negotiating with them as a subcontractor should that be the direction the province takes in the future,” she said. “This again would hopefully sustain services at their current levels for our residents.”

Staff are looking at the recycling contract to make sure it is the best for residents, she said.

“Consistency is something we want to keep for residents but also the best savings we can have and the most efficient service we can have,” she said.

There will be some public education this summer and fall before the program transitions in January, she said.

“I remember when you could recycle plastic wrap and you couldn’t recycle plastic wrap and people have the list on the fridge,” the mayor said.

Having it consistent and easy to understand is important, she said.

Councillor Brent Patrick asked what would happen if the municipality chose to opt out. The CAO said the municipality would have to opt out in March.

“It looks to me like our best bet is to continue to offer the service and receive the funding ourselves,” she said.

While she is getting confirmation on the numbers, there is no better way to do it, she said. Mayor Murphy agreed.

“Not in our area,” agreed Coun. Patrick. “That is the thing, you go 45 minutes across the township.”

The CAO said if people are bringing their garbage to the transfer site, it just makes sense to take the recycling there too.

“To me, they are hand-in-hand,” she said.

As far as the “ineligibles” which includes municipalities, it is a different situation.

“We have to pay for our own recycling,” she said.

Commercial establishments and businesses also have to pay for recycling, she said. This is all part of the education portion, she explained.

“It is just the residences, the schools, there are a couple of facilities that can be used,” she said.

While the arena is not included, the beach is, she said.

“That is really the education behind it,” the CAO said.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader