New recycling charge in Guernsey for large household appliances

The States said it will apply to TVs, fridges and other large household appliances

A new recycling charge for large household appliances will be introduced from January.

The States Of Guernsey said it would apply to TVs, fridges and other such items to reflect the cost of processing them.

The move was expected to raise £150,000 a year and reduce the taxpayer funding required for waste services, it said.

But it added that "it could be years before most islanders have to pay them".

'Reasonable cost contribution'

The charge is due to be applied to electrical items designed to last 10 years or more.

Dropping off fridges, freezers and other cooling equipment would cost £30; washing machines, dishwashers and tumble driers would cost £20, and TVs and computer monitors £10, officials said.

Guernsey Waste operations manager Sarah Robinson said the targeted charges were "reasonable".

She said: "These are not everyday purchases for most people.

"However, the way waste services are currently funded, the cost of recycling [old appliances] has to be met by everyone, and that isn't particularly fair.

"If someone is spending several hundred pounds on a new appliance, we think it is reasonable they contribute to the cost of dealing with their old one."

A charge for plasterboard is also to be the same as for general refuse, at £3.59 per 90-litre bag.

The same fee was also to apply for building materials, but small quantities would still be accepted free of charge, officials said.

