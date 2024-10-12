Recycling site closes due to fly-tipping

The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October [Reigate and Banstead Borough Council]

A recycling site in Surrey is to permanently close due to persistent fly-tipping.

The Mound car park in Tattenham Corner has been repeatedly hit by high levels of dumped rubbish despite CCTV cameras being installed at the site, according to Reigate and Banstead Borough Council.

The centre will close on 17 October.

Councillor Hannah Avery, executive member for neighbourhood services, said “when fly-tipping at one of our recycling sites blights the local area it is doing more harm than good".

She said: “It reduces the environmental benefits, increases the financial costs of waste disposal and takes our cleansing team away from other work to keep the borough clean."

All collection bins with the exception of the clothes banks will be removed with the vacant space turned over for car parking.

A quarter of all the council's reported tips last year were at the Tattenham Corner site, according to Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Overall the council said it has cleared 300 van-loads of dumped waste from The Mound each year.

A spokesperson said it had issued 16 fixed penalties for fly-tipping and a further 12 for littering at the site so far this year.

