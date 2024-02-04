Advertisement

'Recycling rambler' van to pick up electrical items in west Cumbria

It is hoped the roaming van will make it easier to recycle

A "recycling rambler" van is hitting the road in west Cumbria to pick up small electrical items.

Residents will be able to drop off anything with a plug, cable or batteries, at specific times.

The mobile service will collect from Egremont, Cleator Moor, Frizington, Millom, Seascale and Whitehaven.

Cumberland Council is running the service as part of a six-month trial, following a scheme which saw drop-off bins put in public buildings.

The Labour-run council is working with Cumbrian recycling company, CRL, which worked on the previous project.

Councillor Denise Rollo said: "The Rambler service is a great addition to our recycling service.

"It will provide an even easier way for people to recycle electricals safely and sustainably."

The project has received £62,744 from Material Focus, a not-for-profit body that funds and encourages electrical recycling.

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.