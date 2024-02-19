Recycling scheme aims to save NHS £150,000-a-year

A health board's push to recycle more waste could save it nearly £150,000-a-year.

NHS Grampian spends £125,000-a-month disposing of clinical waste, but much of it is non-clinical packaging and plastics, such as supplement bottles.

While the organisation recycles 44% of its waste, it wants to reach a target of 70% by 2025.

Part-time dietician Rosa Holt, who also works with farmers to maintain productivity while protecting the environment, is now hoping to lend her experience to help the health service become greener as well.

