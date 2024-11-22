Recycling staff facing 'significant abuse' at work

Employees say they feel "worthless" as a result of the abuse they face [Essex County Council]

Staff at recycling centres across Essex have told of the "significant amount of abuse" they face at the workplace.

Essex County Council said one employee had been warned to "watch yourself when you leave work" at one of its 21 sites.

In a video shared by the authority, another member of staff said: "It makes me feel very, very depressed and very, very angry".

The council's climate czar, Peter Schwier, said staff were being offered body worn cameras to capture the abuse on film.

Staff members have been using their experiences to highlight the effect it has had on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

It comes 20 months after County Hall rolled out new rules requiring people to book a slot before they visit recycling centres.

Louis Stanley, a manager at one of the sites, said incidents of abuse were being logged on a daily basis.

Referencing a verbal attack he faced, Mr Stanley said: "It's never left my mind, I feel the emotion now. It's upsetting, really upsetting.

"I'm being called all of these names... I wouldn't dream of doing that to somebody who offended me, let alone to somebody who is trying to help me."

Other recycling employees have referenced being told "I hope your mum dies" and facing obscene profanity.

One said: "It made me feel vulnerable, worried about my safety, my family’s safety."

Recycling centre staff hope sharing their stories will help to reduce the abuse [Essex County Council]

Schwier, a Conservative councillor, said the council had a zero-tolerance approach to abuse.

"Even one incident of verbal abuse is too much, because our staff are really good and they're there to help," he said.

"We don't want these incidents and we just wanted to highlight it because it's slightly increased."

