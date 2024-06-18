Red Alert and Evacuations in El Salvador Due to Heavy Rain

About 30 families were evacuated on June 17 in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, as the country was under red alert due to heavy rainfall.

The severe weather has resulted in the deaths of 11 people, including three minors, local media reported.

About 230 families have been evacuated to 34 shelters around the country, the nation’s Civil Protection service said.

Footage released by the Ministry of the Interior and Territorial Development of El Salvador shows evacuations in Ahuachapan. Credit: Ministerio de Gobernacion via Storyful

Video Transcript

Diez y as me estaban diciendo una especie.

Bien.

Y as me estaban diciendo, no s.