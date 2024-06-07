Red Arrows Fly Over Normandy As Part Of D-Day 80 Commemorations. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (RAFAT), aka the 'Red Arrows' paid tribute to those who were involved in the Normandy Landings at a D-Day 80 event on 6 June 2024. They were accompanied by a Typhoon Display Team 'Moggy' aircraft as they flew over the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer. World leaders and veterans converged on Normandy for the D-Day 80 commemorations on 6 June. The events marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings - the largest seaborne invasion in history. Troops from allied nations stormed the beaches of Normandy while coming under heavy fire from Nazi positions. The new British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer contains the names of the 22,442 servicemen and women under British command who fell on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy. The Battle of Normandy opened up a second front against the Nazis in Europe, paving the way for the liberation of France and the eventual collapse of the Nazi regime.