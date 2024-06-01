Red Arrows take to skies for Torbay airshow

Some of the UK's most famous aircraft have been taking to the skies over Devon as part of a two-day event.

The English Riviera Airshow began across the Paignton seafront on Saturday.

The RAF Red Arrows gave an aerial display on Saturday while RAF Typhoon jets and a D-Day Memorial display are set to perform on both days.

A fatal crash involving a Spitfire in Lincolnshire last week meant the planned RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was cancelled.

The D-Day Memorial Display features the Blenheim, P-51 Mustang and Supermarine Spitfire.

There will be displays across the weekend by modern and historical civilian aircraft.

A variety of on the ground entertainment including music, children's activities and craft stalls are on display.

Following the death of Sqn Ldr Mark Long and the grounding of the Battle of Britain fleet, Torbay Council said: "With heavy hearts, our team will be looking at options for additional flying assets in the flying programme."

Carolyn Custerson, chief executive of English Riviera Business Improvement District, added: "We have a natural amphitheatre here that's enviable. And pilots love to fly in this arena."

