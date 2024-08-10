Red Arrows wow Edinburgh Tattoo crowds with colourful flypast

Audience members at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo were treated to a dazzling aerobatic display on Saturday evening when the RAF Red Arrows took to the skies above the Scottish capital.

The planes, which have been wowing onlookers since 1965, filled the sky over the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with red, white and blue trails.

It is the second of up to five flypasts during this year’s Tattoo, during which the planes fly in precise formations that showcase the aeronautical skills of their pilots.

The Red Arrows are expected to perform five flypasts during this year’s Tattoo (The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo/PA)

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was first performed in 1950.

It attracts live crowds totalling 230,000 across its performances each year, as well as being broadcast to a global television audience of more than 100 million viewers.

It gained the “Royal” designation after Queen Elizabeth II awarded it the title to mark its 60th birthday.

The trails made for a striking contrast with the Edinburgh skies (The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo/PA)

Further flypasts are due to take place at 9.30pm on Tuesday 13, Thursday 15 and Friday 23.

This year’s Tattoo runs until Saturday August 24, with tickets still available from edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or by calling 0131 225 1188.