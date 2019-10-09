Red Bull seeking further improvement in Suzuka, says Verstappen

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

MAX VERSTAPPEN:

"We are looking really good, really strong, getting better, I think the second half so far. Yeah, we had a podium (in Singapore). But again, we have still room to improve and we know that we have to improve as well if we need to challenge for more wins and potentially championship. So, we keep working hard to try and achieve that."

MAX VERSTAPPEN:

"Yes, been pretty good, especially the first half I think was very promising. We really, improved the performance throughout the first half. And of course, it was very nice to get those two victories. I think especially the first one was an emotional one"

STORY: Red Bull's Max Verstappen said on Wednesday (October 9) the team has plenty of room for improvement as they seek to rediscover their mid-season form heading into the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Since Verstappen picked up two wins in three races at the Austrian and German Grand Prix, Red Bull has failed to pick up a victory and the Dutchman has appeared on the podium twice.

Verstappen is currently fourth in the drivers standings and Red Bull are third in the constructor rankings arriving in Japan.