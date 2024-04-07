Red carpet arrival: Iowa women arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for NCAA championship game
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
WrestleMania got Philadelphia love with surprise appearances by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The NFL stars helped Rey Mysterio win. Here's the video.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark eventually found a way. Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa. She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national championship. Clark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is
Her frizzy hair dyed a maroon closely matching South Carolina's garnet, Kamilla Cardoso was impossible to miss as she stood near mid-court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night. With the biggest game of the season minutes away, Cardoso showed no nerves on the Final Four stage. Maybe misunderstood by opponents and outsiders, Cardoso, who left her family behind in 2016 at just 15 to pursue her dream of playing high-level basketball in the U.S., is the main reason the undefeated Gamecocks (37-0) are favored to win their second national title in three years on Sunday when they face Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.
Acho had called out the college basketball star for getting emotional during a press conference while describing her experiences in the spotlight.
Wrestling’s biggest event is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, marks the second time the premium live event went underway in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” Steve …
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trot got Yankee Stadium fans hot. The Toronto Blue Jays star celebrates his home runs with a distinctive series of moves while circling the bases, including a shushing motion when he rounds third. When Guerrero went deep with Toronto trailing the New York Yankees by seven runs on Saturday night, fans in the Bronx responded to his running routine with boos.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
A landowner is fighting to free itself from a contractual obligation to operate an unprofitable Barrhaven golf course forever.The legal battle over Cedarhill Golf and Country Club revolves around a subdivision agreement signed in 1980, which requires "the continued operation of a golf course on the property in perpetuity."Property owner Cedarhill Golf Enterprises asked a court to declare that obligation invalid and unenforceable. In a decision released this week, Justice Brian Abrams declined to
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
Strong, who grew up in the Raleigh area, had narrowed her list to three — UNC, Duke and UConn. Saturday, she announced her decision.
Hopefully Smith gets feeling better before next week.
Deion Sanders was not happy with Colorado football players after receiving an email from a professor who said his players were 'disrespecting' them.
Kelce made an appearance at the NCAA's March Madness semi finals in Cleveland Friday, April 5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. “I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. James posted his decision hours before USC introduced Eric Muss
A GoFundMe page for Illinois high school freshman Aleksas Beiga has already raised $52,000 to support his family
Ludvig Aberg has a silky smooth swing, but don't be fooled, the Swedish star packs a healthy dose of power into every cut.
Mike Schy’s biggest worry about Talley was that she’d fall out of love with golf before the age of 15.