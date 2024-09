All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2024 Emmys

The Emmys are back to their usual September time slot after the SAG-AFTRA strike last year pushed 2023’s ceremony to this January. The L.A. ceremony marks one of television’s biggest nights in Hollywood, and the stars dressed fittingly for it. See what everyone wore to the 2024 awards show, from Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez to Shōgun’s Anna Sawai.

Ilona Maher

Allen J. Schaben - Getty Images

Robin Roberts

Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Getty Images

