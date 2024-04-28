What did you miss?

ITV thriller Red Eye continued to split audiences with its second episode tonight (28 April), as multiple social media users questioned its plausibility.

Following on from last weekend's opener, which had everybody fearing for a poor airborne dog, the makers did the dirty on us and killed it off in the first 15 minutes with poisoned food. Despite this getting a lot of attention online, it was the indifferent behaviour of the flight pilot and a police captain's naivety that seemed to stun watchers the most.

Jess Li, played by Jemma Moore. (ITV)

What, how and why?

With the extradited Dr. Matthew Nolan (played by Richard Armitage) now just nine hours from landing back in Beijing, his in-flight supervisor DC Hana Li's (Jing Lusi) younger sister and burgeoning reporter Jess (Jemma Moore) paid a visit to high-ranking policeman Simon who's tied to the case.

Happy to reveal certain bits of information to her on the promise that she wouldn't name him in any articles, he was then suddenly called away from his desk by a colleague, leaving an unlocked computer right there for the plucky Jess to sift through before making a quick getaway.

Moreover, the Chinese flight's main pilot also seemed so unbothered by the three deaths onboard his aircraft, effectively giving away his villainous nature to anyone who had their eyes and ears switched on.

The show's plausibility came into question on social media. (ITV)

What was the word on social media?

With these two logical holes in plain sight for viewers, they were quick to point out Red Eye's flaws on social media.

Boss of a police department doesn’t lock his computer screen… #RedEye pic.twitter.com/MwIJ0xZh59 — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) April 28, 2024

You wouldn't leave your computer unlocked.



You wouldn't say "see yourself out".#RedEye — Shanghai Hannah (@ShanghaiHannah) April 28, 2024

All of these people working in senior positions for MI5 and the police service and not one of them know how to lock their screens when they leave their desks?? #RedEye — HP 💜 (@PollyCracker92) April 28, 2024

Surely the police would lock their

Computers and not leave reporters alone in the room! #RedEye — Jackie Barber (@ediblebubbles1) April 28, 2024

I’m a high ranking police officer so I’ll leave the room with a reporter alone and my PC logged on. #RedEye — Erasmo 🇮🇹🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@Erasmo2058) April 28, 2024

This plot in #RedEye has more holes than Swiss Cheese! 2 dead passengers, 1 dead dog, somebody messing with the controls and the captain blindly carrying on, then a high ranking police officer leaving a journalist in his office with his PC unlocked? Give me strength… — Jay (@glosbrummie) April 28, 2024

Some portions of the viewership were even offering Airplane! comparisons - the 1980 cult comedy starring Leslie Nielsen.

For anyone who’s seen the movie “Airplane”, this feels like someone has taken all the humour out of it and turned it into a crime thriller. #RedEye — Ash 💚 (@me_and_flora) April 28, 2024

#RedEye Midsommer Murders meets Airplane…



It’s barking. Entertaining but barking (except for the dog, obvs) — Sir Fiftysomething Gardener 💛💙🇺🇦 (@cotswold31415) April 28, 2024

All that’s needed now is for the captain to ask a lad if he hangs around Turkish baths and we have the plot to Airplane.#RedEye — Erasmo 🇮🇹🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@Erasmo2058) April 28, 2024

#redeye got a hint of Airplane! about it. Really disappointed that the following bit of script “Turbulence. Why what is it?” Wasn’t met with “it’s a violent movement of unsteady air but that’s not important right now” — Jonathan Glossop (@jglo76) April 28, 2024

Red Eye continues next Sunday (5 May) at 9pm on ITV, while the entire series is now available to stream on ITVX.

