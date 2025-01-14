Red Flag Warning | The conditions that could impact the fires in LA County

The Daily Beast

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t study atmospheric sciences in college, launching an unhinged suggestion that officials could end the Los Angeles wildfires by manipulating the weather. “Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Republican asked Sunday in a post on X. “They know how to do it.” Greene has repeatedly used cloud seeding—the practice of releasing silver iodide particles a