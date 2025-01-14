Red Flag Warning | The conditions that could impact the fires in LA County
Red Flag Warning | The conditions that could impact the fires in LA County
Red Flag Warning | The conditions that could impact the fires in LA County
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t study atmospheric sciences in college, launching an unhinged suggestion that officials could end the Los Angeles wildfires by manipulating the weather. “Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Republican asked Sunday in a post on X. “They know how to do it.” Greene has repeatedly used cloud seeding—the practice of releasing silver iodide particles a
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
The reality star was called a hypocrite as people reminded the world about her family's excesses during Southern California's 2022 drought.
Stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia were mourning the loss of their homes and possessions in LA's devastating fires.
At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Los Angeles area. Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. About 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 89,000 are under evacuation warnings.
The fires that began on Tuesday just north of central LA have burned more than 12,000 structures.
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue.
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.
Toronto hasn’t seen much more than 5 cm of snow in one day this season. How much longer will we fall behind?
Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles had no water to douse the fires. Here's what happened, and why the endangered smelt fish wrongly got blamed.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
President-elect Trump slammed officials in charge of handling the raging wildfires in the Los Angeles area, calling them “incompetent.” “The fires are still raging in L.A.,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Sunday morning. “The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will…
Transport Canada says over 546,000 vehicle incentives have been granted since the program's launch in 2019.
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
Fourteen king penguins, a species known to walk long distances in the wild to find open water, kicked off their annual walk at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo for the 13th year. The walk had been delayed by warm weather and winds.