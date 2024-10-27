Red flag warning in effect for southern half of New Hampshire
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
A huge earthquake and tsunami will someday hit the Pacific Northwest. Predictions of the "Big One" are terrifying, and the government is not prepared.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
Canadian winters can be tough on wildlife, but this particular amphibian has a unique coping mechanism to endure the cold and snow
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Enormous swathes of pristine forest are being cut down across Indonesia to supply the rapidly rising international demand for biomass material seen as critical to many countries' transitions to cleaner forms of energy.
A rapidly intensifying low pressure system can bring gusts strong enough to topple high vehicles. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, aligning for a warm Halloween...with a catch
NEW YORK (AP) — A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
The annual golden display of autumn leaves as the daylight hours fade is down to weather conditions.
St. Johns County Beach Services announced that a necropsy of an emaciated dwarf sperm whale calf found along the coast of Northeast Florida determined that a plastic bag was in its main stomach. After being reported by beachgoers, marine biologists euthanized the animal due to its level of distress.
As climate change makes extreme weather more common, flood risk is growing all over the country. Still, not enough people have flood insurance.
A new area to watch for tropical development has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.
Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs. But the onslaught may not be over: State forecasters raised the rare possibility that the storm — the 11th and one of the deadliest to hit the Philippines this year — could make a U-turn next week as it is pushed back by high-pressure winds in the South China Sea.
Significant activity associated with the Popocatépetl Volcano led to a cloud of ash extending into the Gulf of Mexico and Florida over the weekend. Pilots around Sarasota reported seeing volcanic ash in the air on Saturday.
Ontario's recently appointed Minister of Energy Stephen Lecce sat down with Focus Ontario to discuss his vision for power in the province. Ambitious new legislation will boost that goal, but advocates worry about emissions from the grid.
Amid the lingering scenes of destruction and devastation, a small sign of normalcy returns along some of Florida’s barrier islands that took the brunt of Hurricanes Helene and Milton: A moment relaxing along the sandy beach.