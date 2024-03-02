Red Funnel resumes night-time ferry crossings

Night-time Isle of Wight ferry services are being reinstated, having been halted during works to a ferry terminal.

Red Funnel had cancelled three sailings while work was carried out to moorings at East Cowes.

It said the cancellations were needed to protect underwater dive teams.

The company said the work had been completed early, allowing for services to be reinstated before the planned date of 20 March.

The sailings set to resume are the 23:55 from Southampton (Saturday to Tuesday) and the 03:00 departure from Southampton (Monday to Wednesday).

The 01:30 East Cowes departure (Sunday to Wednesday) will also resume.

Red Funnel has faced criticism in recent months following cancellations and delays affecting both its vehicle ferries and high-speed RedJet service.

The company blamed staffing issues, severe weather and supply chain problems.

