Red Hat Amphitheater plan advances, as Raleigh council moves to close a downtown street

Richard Stradling
·4 min read

Plans to build a new Red Hat Amphitheater next to the current one downtown took a step forward Tuesday when the Raleigh City Council moved to close a block of South Street.

The council approved a resolution saying it intends to close the road between Dawson and McDowell streets and asked staff to remove the block as a public street from the city’s comprehensive plan. It also agreed to buy a small lot at the corner of South and McDowell from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The lot and that one block of South Street are needed to build a new amphitheater as large as the existing one and within the city’s budget of $40 million, says Kerry Painter, director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex, which includes the amphitheater. The new Red Hat is part of a larger plan to expand the convention center, which would take up the site now occupied by the amphitheater.

The City Council will consider actually closing that piece of South Street at its meeting Sept. 17, when it will hold a public hearing on the issue. The hearing is required before the city can close part of a public street.

Council members will likely hear from residents of Boylan Heights, the neighborhood just west of downtown, who consider South Street a vital connection to the center of the city. The Boylan Heights Neighborhood Association passed a resolution last week saying it supports keeping Red Hat downtown but wants the city to fully consider options that would also keep South Street open.

Boylan Heights resident Frank Haynes told council members Tuesday that closing South Street should be a last resort.

“The amphitheater is vital for Raleigh,” Haynes said. “But the plan to close a block of South Street is being pushed through without public engagement, especially with those most impacted by its closure.”

Painter said closing South Street is a last resort. She said designers considered other options, and none of them could accommodate crowds of 6,000, as the current amphitheater does, or would cost tens of millions more.

“The only solution is to fall onto South Street,” Painter said.

Shrinking the amphitheater to fit between South and Lenoir streets, and keep both open, would risk losing the touring acts that can draw 6,000 to 7,000 people, said Dave Rose, who heads Deep South Entertainment, a Raleigh-based music and concert company.

“To attract these tours, we must be competitive in both size and quality of our venue,” Rose told council members. “The current plan ensures that’s the case.”

Many support closing South Street

Indeed, to many people, closing a block of South Street seems a small price for ensuring Red Hat remains viable. So far this season, Painter said, the venue has hosted 51 concerts, bringing 265,000 people to a downtown that is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are just managing to stay afloat,“ said Rusty Sutton, co-owner of the Green Monkey bottle shop and bar on South Wilmington Street. “Now we are facing the possibility of losing one of our bright spots.”

Pam Blondin, owner of the Deco gift shop on South Salisbury Street, said many businesses like hers “have been hanging on by a thread since COVID” and that concerts at Red Hat bring a much needed influx of visitors.

“I can say to you categorically that if it were not for venues like Red Hat, I would not still be in business,” Blondin told council members. “Red Hat Amphitheater is a literal lifeline for those of us who have worked tirelessly to build a unique and independent business community in downtown.”

The council heard from several others who own businesses downtown or work for them. They spoke not only about the money concertgoers spend on meals, drinks and hotel rooms but also the vitality and sense of safety they bring to city streets.

Another attempt to explain why street must close

Council member Jane Harrison, whose district includes Boylan Heights and Red Hat Amphitheater, said everyone seems to agree that the amphitheater is good for downtown. But Harrison added that closing South Street is “not desirable.” If it is inevitable, she wants the city to hold one more session to explain to residents why it’s necessary.

“I hear a lot of different facts out there about what is going on, and I want everyone to be part of this,” Harrison said. “I want people to be excited about what we’re doing.”

City manager Marchell Adams-David said the city would organize a session in the coming weeks to answer questions from residents, particularly in Boylan Heights and Heritage Park, a public housing complex off South Street.

Council member Stormie Forte noted there isn’t much time before the September vote, and said the city could have done a better job reaching out to these residents earlier.

“You’ve got a lot of folks who are very frustrated because they didn’t get an opportunity to weigh in,” Forte said. “This turned out to be one of the blind spots.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Former Press Secretary Shows DNC A Troubling Text With Melania

    As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • Giuliani is no-show in court conference after not complying with subpoena

    Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April

  • Donald Trump Hints at Where Barron Is Headed to College

    Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Speaks On Family History Of Dementia And Notes 'Warning Signs'

    Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.

  • Jasmine Crockett References Her Viral MTG Insult While Trashing Trump

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) flamed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a speech which referenced a jaw-dropping insult she previously hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).“The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” Crockett said to cheers and applause from the audience in Chicago. “I hear alliterations are back in style.”The alliterative takedown recalled an explosive House Oversight Committe

  • Alex Jones Considers Leaving U.S., And Social Media Approves

    One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.

  • Putin has decided that Russia is going to be a 'safe haven' for people who want to trade liberal Western ways for Russian 'moral values'

    The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.

  • AOC Torches Trump in Rousing DNC Speech: ‘Would Sell This Country for $1’

    The New York representative brought the United Center to its feet on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention

  • Democrats Are Trolling Donald Trump's Hotel In Chicago

    It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.

  • What was revealed in videos found on the bodies of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

    Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • Who Is Ana Navarro? ‘The View’s’ Most Ruthless Host Takes on the DNC

    When Ana Navarro, who is best known for being an especially opinionated talking head on The View, was announced as the “celebrity” host for the DNC Tuesday night, many were quick to point out that she was by far the least famous of the roster, which included Tony Goldwyn on Monday with Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington to follow. She may not have starred on Scandal or The Office, but given her history, Navarro also promises to deliver the most searing rebuke of Donald Trump when she kicks off to

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • “I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement

    Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …

  • US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

  • DNC Crowd Roars ‘Lock Him Up!’ as Hillary Clinton Slams Felon Trump

    Hillary Clinton basked in some karmic revenge against Donald Trump on Monday night as the crowd at the Democratic National Convention chanted “Lock him up!”—eight years after the now convicted felon defeated her.“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” Clinton said. “When he woke up, he’d made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”The comment thrilled the crowd. “Lock him up!” they chanted, interrupting the speech. Clinton smiled and nodde

  • I Asked Teachers To Anonymously Share If They're Voting For Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump — Here's What They Revealed

    "As a Minnesotan, I saw how hard Walz worked to help students with things like free meals."