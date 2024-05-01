Are red light camera programs saving lives? Officials and data disagree

CBC

The Nova Scotia government is reviewing the requirement for motor vehicle inspections, CBC News has learned.A spokesperson for the Public Works Department said in a statement that the government started looking at MVI fees at the start of the year."Government periodically receives feedback asking for the removal of MVIs and we are always assessing our programs," Blaise Theriault said in an email."No decisions have been made."In Nova Scotia, MVIs are required to be renewed every two years, althou