Red Mountain High School teacher in the running for 'America's Favorite Teacher'.

A set of quintuplets from New Jersey whose parents are Italian immigrants recently graduated from the same college together -- four years after missing their high school graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Povolo quintuplets -- Michael, Victoria, Ludovico, Ashley and Marcus are the first generation from their family to go to college and received their degrees from Montclair State University on May 13. The siblings, who were born on July 4, 2002, each had a different major in college, but managed to complete their degrees at the same time, said Victoria during an interview with "Good Morning America."